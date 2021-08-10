A stranger stopped him on the street and told him he had cancer.

After experiencing “headaches and flashing in his right eye,” David Lally was diagnosed with several brain tumors.

David, from New Brighton, began to complain of headaches and sickness, so his parents, Chris and Kelly, called the doctor, and David was scheduled for various tests at Arrowe Park Hospital.

However, on December 22, the family received the devastating news that David had three major brain tumors and several minor ones, following numerous tests.

David’s parents opted not to tell him about the tumors in order to keep his spirits up and avoid frightening him.

“It’s been difficult because we never told David what he had at first; we just said he had small lumps,” Chris explained. Then a stranger approached him on the street and shook his hand, saying, “You’re doing great fighting cancer, mate,” so we had to sit him down and tell him.

“He’s exhausted from treatment. I can’t go anyplace because he won’t let me move. He becomes agitated if I leave him alone for a few hours.

“It takes a lot of mental energy. It’s difficult to be on the ward and witness all the children suffering.

“It’s out of my control; I truly have no control over it; it’s in God’s hands. But if he has to sit for ten hours for treatment, I’ll be there with him the whole time.” David has already received chemotherapy to attempt and lessen the size of the tumors, and as a result now has a scar on his skull, which his father Chris says makes him feel “ashamed.” Chris chose to ‘replicate’ the scar to demonstrate his son that they are “in the war together.” He told The Washington Newsday: “He had a scar that he was ashamed of. To be honest, he was more humiliated.

He used to wear a hat and stated, ‘Look dad, I’m bald and I’ve got enormous scars.’

“I told him to look – I’m going to get a.”Summary ends.”