A stranger photographing her dog captured the couple’s proposal on camera.

A woman out snapping shots of her dog witnessed a couple’s private moment when a man knelt down on one knee to propose to his partner.

Debbie Walker, 38, was on a weekend trip with her boyfriend, Dan, when he proposed to her on Sunday (August 29).

The Deeside couple was on holiday in Conwy for the weekend and had gone out for fish and chips.

“We merely went to Conwy where everyone goes crabbing to eat some fish and chips and then all these seagulls descended so he relocated me,” Debbie, a mental health nurse, told The Washington Newsday.

“He continued attempting to take us up to the city walls, but we couldn’t get up – that’s where he planned to do it,” says the narrator.

“He drove me all over Conwy, and I was starting to become irritated with him.”

“He walked me over the bridge and down to a small seat with a view of the harbor.”

Debbie said she passed a woman named Rhian snapping a shot of her dog on the bridge on her approach to the bench and said hello.

They arrived at the seat and sat after strolling farther along the lovely location. Dan got off the bench and knelt down on one knee not long after.

“I told him to get up, but it didn’t register what he was doing at first,” she explained.

“‘Debbie Walker, will you marry me?’ he asked. And as soon as he took the ring out of his pocket, I thought to myself, ‘Oh my god!’”

Debbie said yes, and the moment was filmed by Rhian, whom they had said hello to on their way by, as if by chance.

“Afterwards, Dan said to me, ‘I think that lady took a picture of us,’” Debbie continued. I suggested that we look for her, but she had vanished.”

Rhian, a British Army soldier, left the couple alone after snapping the shot, but she quickly regretted not contacting them. She posted it a few days later. “The summary has come to an end.”