A stranger intervenes after a man sexually attacks a woman on the street.

A woman was sexually abused in the street by a man before a dog walker intervened.

A woman was strolling along Greenheys Road in Wallasey, Wirral, at around 1.10 a.m. on November 29 when she was approached by a male.

After being disturbed by a dog walker who screamed over, the man touched the woman ‘inappropriately’ before fleeing along Parkfield Drive, according to Merseyside Police.

The dog walker who witnessed the event is being asked to come forward and help the police with their investigation.

The suspect is described as being in his 40s or early 50s, with dark grey hair and a medium to substantial build, standing 5′ 9″ tall.

The woman was not injured, but the encounter “left her shaken,” according to police.

Detectives have launched a comprehensive investigation, which will include house-to-house, witness, and CCTV inquiries.

“This event has left the victim quite rattled,” said detective inspector Mike Fletcher. Thankfully, the perpetrator was stopped by a dog walker who called out to them.

“We are now requesting that the dog walker contact us so that they can assist us in our investigations so that we may apprehend the perpetrator and put them to justice.”

“We are conducting comprehensive investigations in the area, including obtaining CCTV and doorbell recordings that may have captured the incident,” says the statement. Please contact us if you saw the incident or have any information that will assist us in our investigations.

“Supporting sexual assault victims has never been more vital, and I would encourage anyone who is a victim to disclose it to us, and we will assist you in any way we can.”

“If anyone who has been the victim of a sexual offense has the fortitude to come forward and speak with us, we will treat you with respect and ensure that all reports are thoroughly examined.”

Anyone who observed the incident or has information that could assist police with their investigations is requested to DM @MerPolCC, message ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook,’ or call 0800 555 111 with reference 0035 of November.

Anyone with information or who wishes to report a sexual offence is advised to dial 101. “The summary has come to an end.”