A stranger instructed a child to get in the van if they wanted to meet Messi.

A man described as Caucasian with black hair and beard, around 20-30 years old with a local accent approached a 10-year-old child on Seabank Road in New Brighton, Wirral, at around 5.35 p.m. on Sunday, June 13.

He is reported to have informed the youngster that ‘Messi’ was inside his white van stopped on the side of the road, and asked him if he wanted to get inside to see the Barcelona star.

After the incident, the child refused and rushed home, earning kudos for his fast thinking. The man made no physical contact with the youngster, who escaped injury.

Merseyside Police have issued a public call for any witnesses or anyone with CCTV or dashcam material to come forward.

According to Inspector Paul Harrison, “We’re looking into who was involved in this incident and are conducting an inquiry.

“The young man who was contacted did the right thing by calling the cops, and we would advise anyone in a similar position to do the same.

"While no-one was physically harmed during the incident, the nature of the man's behaviour has understandably left a young boy feeling apprehensive, and we would urge anyone with any information or dashcam footage from the Seabank Road area on Sunday to contact police or Crimestoppers with any information.

“Our community officers will continue to visit schools and collaborate with teachers to provide students with appropriate stranger danger advice, and it is heartening to see that the message is getting through.”

Anyone with information should contact Merseyside Police’s social media team through Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook’Merseyside Police CC.’

You can also contact the independent organisation Crimestoppers anonymously using their online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information, mentioning incident reference 797 of 13/06.

