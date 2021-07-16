A stranger helped a man who had swollen to 22st in the street.

A man who attempted suicide after spiraling into melancholy due to his weight and lockdown says the people of Liverpool pulled him back from the edge.

David McCormack, 43, a Glasgow native, had been living in Liverpool for over a year when the pandemic broke out.

After growing up in foster care and struggling with addiction, he moved to the city to begin a college course and a fresh life.

The epidemic struck while I was studying for the course, and the entire planet was put on lockdown. He admitted to struggling with his physical and emotional health while living in supported housing.

David revealed that he had reached his heaviest weight of 22 stone 10lbs. He tried Slimming World but it didn’t work for him, so he started playing football to get healthier and reduce weight.

David said he hit rock bottom with his mental health and weight after moving into his own flat in the city center at the start of the second lockdown.

“I went to play football, and it’s hard to explain, but I could feel my stomach striking me when I ran,” David explained.

“Because I have PTSD, I might be sitting here talking to you and have random flashbacks from my childhood in foster care, and that just astounds me.

“I experienced a couple flashbacks and wondered why I was still here. I’m in Liverpool, where everything is pretty much shut down and I don’t know anyone.

“So I just tried to walk in front of a bus,” says the narrator.

“Someone grabbed me back, and I pretended to be on my phone at the moment, but I knew exactly what I was doing.

“I reached out to someone, and he came right away to get me and take me to the hospital.”

David said he wanted to change his life after being diagnosed with bipolar disorder and had began coming to former featherweight boxing world champion Derry Mathew’s gym in Liverpool city centre.

"I used to go to Derry Mathew's gym, but not anymore," David explained.