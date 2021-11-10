A stranger at the bus stop informed Mum she was “unfit to be a parent.”

The woman claimed she was on her way to see a midwife when she was accosted by an unknown individual.

The mom was eating a package of chips at the time, having missed breakfast owing to her daughter’s feeding.

The woman’s supervisor informs her that she is not permitted to use the office microwave.

However, she was perplexed when a stranger insulted her.

User ‘hibye123’ wrote on Mumsnet, saying: “This morning, about 10.30 a.m., I was on my way to a midwife appointment.

“I was late since I was feeding DD (adorable daughter) and didn’t have time to eat breakfast.

“I left to catch the bus and bought a pack of Sainsbury’s salt and vinegar Squares to eat at the bus stop once I arrived.

“I was minding my own business, eating my Squares, when a woman approached me and said, “You shouldn’t be eating crisps at this time of day.”

“I informed her that I am expecting a child and that I will eat whatever I want, whenever I want. She then proceeded about her day, saying I was disrespectful and unfit to be a mother.

“Am I being unfair in believing she’s the one who comes up to me and scolds me as if I’m her five-year-old child?”

The woman’s story astonished Mumsnet members, with many commenting on how ‘rude’ the stranger was.

One person stated: “She was being obnoxious and irrational. There was nothing wrong with you.

“Tell her to mind her own business if you meet her again.”

“What is wrong with people?” wrote another.

I hope you had a good time with your crackers! I’m a big fan of salt and vinegar squares. However, the disco ones are superior.” A third cracked a joke: “What’s up with that? Is there a limit to how long you can keep crisps? That was something I had no idea about. Then there’ll be no more monster munch for breakfast.” Lastly, a fourth person stated: “So haphazard. Why would you say something like that? You could have recently finished a night shift, for example, and not everyone lives the same way.

“Crisps at 10.30 a.m.? I thought that was unusual? At snack time in elementary school in the 1980s, we everybody had a bag.”