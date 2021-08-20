A stranger approaches a mother stopped on the bypass with a carload of children.

When her car’s tyre blew out, a mother of four thanked a nice stranger for saving the day.

Megan-Louise Prescott was on her way to see the new Barbie movie with her three girls, Aurora, six, Arabella, four, and two-year-old Ariana, when her tyre went flat on Formby Bypass.

With a car full of unhappy girls terrified they would miss the movie, the Southport mother managed to pull over onto the pavement.

Mum is on the verge of tears. When a stranger leaves £5 on her café table

Megan-Louise, who is also the mother of seven-year-old Noah, went to fetch the spare wheel from the boot when a man approached her on the sidewalk and asked if she wanted him to change the tyre for her.

“We were just travelling down the Formby Bypass to go to the theater, and I had my three girls and their friend in the car, and my tyre just exploded, so I had to pull over,” she told The Washington Newsday.

“I took my spare tire out of the car, and when I looked around, a man had come up alongside me, asking if I wanted him to change it. As a result, I answered sure, please!”

Thanks to a kind stranger who stopped over and assisted the student mental health nurse, she was able to complete her film.

“I was made up, you know, I couldn’t believe he pulled over,” she explained. A large number of individuals simply drove by without stopping to look.

“It was terrifying, and the children were terrified as well since they were so young.”

Chris Tobin, Megan-Louise believes, was the individual who assisted her.

“I believe his name is Chris Tobin, but I’m not sure,” she continued. I believe he is the owner of the scaffolding company. I just wanted to express my gratitude to him for his assistance.”