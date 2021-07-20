A stranger approached young girls and ‘asked to snap their picture.’

A man approached two young girls while they were out walking and “wanted to snap their picture,” leaving them “distressed.”

The incident occurred on Church Lane in St Helens on Friday, July 9 at around 8 p.m.

Merseyside Police said in a statement today that the man approached the adolescents and “requested to take their picture,” before the girls, who were “distressed,” moved away.

Sergeant Andy Halfpenny of Community Policing called the event as “worrying,” adding that the squad is in contact with both victims and their families as investigations continue.

The police have stated that they want to contact with the individual pictured because he may have information that might help them with their investigation.

“The girls did the right thing by walking away, and we’d like to hear from anyone with information via @MerPolCC or 101, quoting reference 21000479653.”