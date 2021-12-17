A strange South Korean commercial compares women to cows; the company apologizes.

Objectification and stereotyping of women, as well as the normalizing of gender inequity by the entertainment or marketing industries, has served as a stinging reminder that sexism still exists in society, particularly in Asian countries.

According to CNN, viewers, particularly those from South Korea, expressed upset over a retrograde stereotype that equated women to cows, causing the company to apologize.

The strange projection in the advertising by South Korea’s largest dairy brand showed seemingly happy women suddenly converting into cows, leaving people scratching their heads.

The video, which was posted on Seoul Milk’s official YouTube account on Nov. 29, begins with a man walking down a forest trail with a camera when he stumbles upon a gathering of women in a field and chooses to discreetly film them.

The women were photographed performing yoga and drinking crystal clear water while surrounded by lush foliage. The narrator discusses their healthy eating habits and stress-free lifestyle. However, when the man steps on a twig and startles the women, they all transform into cows and begin mooing.

“Clean water, organic feed, 100 percent pure Seoul Milk,” adds the voiceover at the end of the commercial. “Organic milk from an organic ranch in the beautiful Cheongjang countryside.” Take a look at the following: The commercial irritated viewers, and the producers received a lot of backlash. The video was taken down from the streaming platform since it was less than a minute long. However, by that time, it had already gone viral and had been re-uploaded on YouTube by other users.

The suggestion that women are like cows sparked anger.

However, the video has been criticized for normalizing the secret filming of women.

The commercial was described as “molka + misogyny” by one user. Molkas are small cameras used to illegally record ladies in South Korea, for those who are unaware. Molkas are hidden cameras that record voyeuristic photos and recordings.

The corporation apologized and stated that the advertisement has since been withdrawn, adding that they will review all future commercials to remove any sexist depictions of women.

“We deeply apologize to anyone who may have been offended by the milk advertisement film released to Seoul Milk’s official YouTube channel on the 29th of last month,” said Seoul Dairy Cooperative, the parent business of Seoul Milk, in a statement on their website on December 8.

