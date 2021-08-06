A storm warning is in effect for the weekend, with hail, lightning, and downpours expected.

After a gloomy and disappointing start to August, thunderstorms might bring lightning, hail, and downpours to portions of the UK this weekend.

The Met Office has issued a yellow thunderstorm warning for Northern Ireland, North Wales, northern England, and central Scotland until midnight on Friday.

From 4 a.m. to midnight on Saturday, a separate yellow thunderstorm warning has been issued for the same areas, with heavy showers potentially causing transport disruption and floods in a few locations.

After 40 to 60mm of rain poured in parts of the country on Friday, forecasters predicted certain locations could see 20 to 30mm of rain in an hour on Saturday.

“The reason for this is that low pressure is in charge of the UK’s weather at the moment – it’s a pretty slow-moving area of low pressure, so it’s not going anywhere quickly,” said Met Office forecaster Greg Dewhurst.

“It’s leading to bands of heavy rain and thunderstorms, which you’ve seen throughout Friday, as well as floods in some areas.

“This will continue over the weekend, especially in the northern half of the UK, where the showers will be slower-moving than in the south, where it will be a little bit windier.”

While there will be some bright breaks among the showers, temperatures will be on the cold side for this time of year, with high teens to low 20s anticipated.

On Sunday, the weather is likely to be similar, with more rain expected in the central and northern parts of the UK, further weather warnings, and temperatures ranging from 21 to 22 degrees Celsius.

According to experts, the southern portions of England and Wales will be drier until later in the day, when heavy rain showers will roll in for the evening.

On Monday, there will be sunshine and more heavy showers, but the weather will clear up for a drier and brighter Tuesday.