A store clerk in Michigan admits to stealing $3,500 in lottery tickets and cashing in the winnings.

A 20-year-old store employee in Isabella County, Michigan, was charged with embezzlement after allegedly stealing lottery tickets from her employment and cashing in the winning entries.

According to local news site The Morning Sun, the unnamed lady admitted to authorities that she stole $3,500 worth of lottery tickets from Next Door Food Store at 1663 South Mission Street in Mount Pleasant on each of the four days she worked in July. During those working days, she allegedly acknowledged to redeeming the winning tickets.

According to the report, the woman had only been on the job for two weeks. She allegedly later signed a confession, according to police.

The clerk was charged with embezzlement of more than $1,000 but less than $20,000, a felony punishable by up to five years in jail and up to $10,000 in fines, or three times the amount embezzled.

It was unknown how much money she was able to get from the winning lottery tickets.

The woman was arraigned in Isabella District Court on Tuesday. Her next court appearance is set for next Thursday.

In related news, a 29-year-old Pennsylvania convenience shop employee was allegedly caught on camera swiping over a hundred lottery tickets from his workplace between late September and early October before cashing in the winning tickets.

According to local newspaper The Reporter, the man, Tito R. Montalvo Jr., stole more than $800 worth of lottery tickets from Speedway Gas Station in Amity Township when he was worked there between Sept. 29 and Oct. 1.

Montalvo allegedly stole money from the store’s register by under-ringing products. He is accused of canceling sales and pocketing the money that should have gone into the register.

Montalvo’s activities were discovered after a convenience shop manager contacted police on Tuesday to report an employee theft.

According to authorities, Montalvo stole 111 Pennsylvania Lottery tickets with a total retail value of $865. The robberies were purportedly caught on camera by the store’s security system.

The convenience store suffered a total loss of $935, which included money that should have gone to the register.

Montalvo was charged with retail theft in Reading Central Court on Tuesday by District Judge Kyley Scott. Following the arraignment, he was said to be free to await a hearing.