A stern wake-up call from a Virginia Democrat: the party “need to go to DEFCON 2.”

After Republicans swept elections in Virginia this week, U.S. Representative Gerry Connolly (D-Va.) has encouraged the Democratic Party to enter “DEFCON 2.”

Connolly said this during an appearance on MSNBC’s Deadline: White House on Monday. Despite President Joe Biden’s easy victory in the state last year, Republican Glenn Youngkin defeated Democratic former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe, according to the congressman, the party had reached “a crucial moment.” “Somebody has to explain how Joe Biden’s 10-percentage-point election margin vanished last Tuesday in Virginia,” Connolly remarked. “It was a 12-, almost 13-point swing,” says the player. As a result, Democrats should attend DEFCON 2. Everyone is on the same page, as far as I’m concerned. This is a critical juncture in our political history.” The defense readiness condition ranking system used by the US military is known as “DEFCON.” The second highest degree of readiness, Level 2, signifies that forces are ready to deploy in less than six hours.

Despite the fact that Connolly acknowledged that the election defeat was a severe setback for Democrats, he believes the party can rebound if it demonstrates “unity.” He also chastised the six progressive Democrats who voted against the infrastructure bill because they were concerned that moderates would not support the Build Back Better social spending plan in exchange.

“We’ll be fine,” Connolly remarked. “But we won’t recover if we continue to exhibit the kind of dysfunction that led to the infrastructure bill’s successful passage on Friday and, hopefully, the Build Back Better bill’s successful passage when we return in two weeks.” “Six Democrats voted against the infrastructure bill because they didn’t believe the guarantees that moderates would vote for the next bill,” he continued. “That’s not possible; our margins are too thin.” We must be together, and we must remember the old proverb, “If we don’t hang together, we will most certainly hang individually.” Connolly went on to imply that Youngkin’s victory in Virginia was due to “massive turnout” in Republican-dominated areas. Republicans winning by “catastrophic” majorities in rural areas during off-year elections, according to the congressman, played a significant part in Democrats losing.

“It was a razor-thin victory for a Republican, but if you. This is a condensed version of the information.