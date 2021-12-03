A State Trooper in Idaho narrowly avoids a potentially fatal collision involving six vehicles.

At 9:15 a.m. Wednesday in Ada County, Idaho’s capital city of Boise, an Idaho state trooper nearly avoided a possibly catastrophic crash involving six automobiles.

The officer was wearing a fluorescent yellow vest while standing on the shoulder between a motorist’s Toyota Corolla and a barrier on the Interstate 84 interstate median, according to video from the trooper’s dashboard camera. The driver was crouched nearby, tending to his car’s front driver’s side flat tire.

The officer abruptly extended his arms before leaping backwards into the median and crashing over it. A white Chevy truck slammed into the back of the Corolla a split second later, sending it tumbling through the barrier and out of the view of the dashboard camera.

As the severe impact seemed to miss him by barely inches, the motorist likewise hopped backwards, sitting himself on the median.

The white vehicle had collided with a black truck on the passenger side, causing it to lose control and crash into the Corolla. The Corolla’s tire rim and debris were all that remained after the collision.

The aforementioned motorist then got down from the median barrier and instantly looked over it, extending his arms to rescue the fallen officer, without even looking at his wrecked car. The two trucks in front of them finally came to a halt.

According to the Idaho State Police, the accident started when one of the vehicles began to slow down shortly before passing the officer’s patrol car. That car was struck by another, resulting in a chain reaction involving four vehicles, including the two trucks mentioned earlier.

Minor injuries were sustained by the driver. The trooper was taken to a local hospital in an ambulance. With minor injuries, he was freed.

The accident caused a 90-minute traffic snarl on the freeway as emergency services worked to clear the site.

“Traffic stops are quite dangerous. They’re vital to keep people safe on the road and to assist those who are stranded, but we also need motorists’ assistance so that we can everyone get home safely at night “Sergeant Brandalyn Crapo of the Idaho State Police said in a press release.

