A State Trooper allegedly used a flashlight to beat a black motorist and called it “Pain Compliance.”

During an incident documented on body camera video released by the Associated Press, a Louisiana State Police trooper allegedly beat a Black driver 18 times with a flashlight in what the officer defended as “pain compliance.”

In the May 2019 video, Aaron Larry Bowman, a Black man who was stopped by state troopers for a traffic check, is heard saying, “I’m not resisting!” I’m not going to fight!”

According to state police records, Bowman was struck by Jacob Brown, a white trooper who had 23 use-of-force incidents dating back to 2015, 19 of which involved Black people. Brown stepped down in March.

Brown defended his conduct, alleging Bowman had attacked a deputy and that the strikes were used to coerce Bowman into handcuffs. Investigators found that his use of force was neither reasonable nor necessary after reviewing the body camera video months after the event.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Bowman suffered a broken jaw, three broken ribs, a broken wrist, and a cut on his skull that required six staples to repair following a traffic stop in May 2019.

Bowman’s encounter outside his Monroe home happened less than three weeks after state troopers assaulted, dazed, and dragged another Black driver, Ronald Greene, before he died in police custody on a desolate crossroads in northeast Louisiana. Greene’s death video was also kept under wraps until it was obtained and published by the Associated Press earlier this year.

Both cases are being investigated by federal prosecutors as part of a larger probe into police violence and possible cover-ups involving both troopers and state police brass.

Despite the fact that the attack on Bowman was documented on body camera, state police did not investigate it until 536 days later, and only weeks after Bowman filed a civil action.

Messages requesting comment on the video were not immediately returned by the agency.

Brown faces state charges of second-degree violence and misconduct in Bowman’s beating, in addition to the federal inquiry. He also faces state charges in two previous violent arrests of Black motorists, one of which he brags about in a group conversation with other troopers last year, saying the suspect is “going to be sore” and “it warms my heart knowing we could educate that young.” This is a condensed version of the information.