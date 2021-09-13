A state senator faces charges of misusing a $600,000 grant for a wedding and honeymoon.

A Tennessee state senator is facing charges of misusing more than $600,000 in federal funding to pay for her wedding and honeymoon through a health-care school she oversaw.

Senator Katrina Robinson was charged with wire fraud, theft, and embezzlement involving government programs in July of last year, after prosecutors claimed she stole money from federal subsidies given to her institution.

Prosecutors claim Robinson spent more than $600,000 of the grant money on personal costs from 2015 to 2019, including her wedding and honeymoon, a 2016 Jeep Renegade for her daughter, family travel expenses, and a fundraiser for her state Senate campaign.

After the FBI searched the school and Robinson’s house, she was charged. The trial’s jury selection began on Monday, and Robinson has pleaded not guilty.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

In 2018, the Democrat from Memphis was elected to the General Assembly. She was suspected of stealing monies from government funding intended for The Healthcare Institute, which provides health-care training.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services awarded the institution more than $2.2 million in government funding, which Robinson directed.

The government monies were allegedly transferred into the school’s bank account for its activities, according to an FBI document. According to FBI special agent Matthew Pruitt, the cash were then “mixed indiscriminately with personal expenditure for the advantage of Robinson and her close family.”

Prosecutors said she used the money to pay for legal bills related to her divorce, house upgrades, and a snow cone stand run by her children.

Robinson also paid herself $169,134 more than she was allowed under the government grant’s pay limits, according to the FBI document. Prosecutors claim she allegedly gave herself $54,000 for her own retirement account.

Robinson’s lawyer, Janika White, predicted that his client will be vindicated. Robinson stated that she would contest the accusations in July 2020.

“It is believed that if I were not in this position, if I did not advocate the voices, viewpoints, and faces that I represent, I would not be in this moment right now,” Robinson, who is Black, stated.

Robinson's effort has been praised by the Senate Democratic Caucus.