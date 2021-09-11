A startup wants to build tiny homes for the homeless with health-care touchscreens.

By developing tiny homes that provide refuge and access to telehealth resources, a Seattle business seeks to alleviate homelessness in the neighborhood.

Keenan O’Leary, the creator of City Pods, originally intended for his company to provide a low-cost alternative to hostels. The company was on the verge of going out of business when COVID was founded. After witnessing the pandemic’s effects in his hometown and personally knowing someone who had been affected, O’Leary decided his pods could be put to a better purpose.

Each unit was intended to be placed in an underused space with access to heating, cooling, and plumbing, but O’Leary and designer James Lee altered the design to better serve the homeless population.

Each pod is constructed with an aluminum frame for strength and PVC plastic panels that are easy to clean, bacteria-resistant, and graffiti-resistant. According to Geek Wire, if one of the panels is damaged, it may be readily replaced.

Residents can also access telehealth services such as mental health experts or substance addiction treatment through Amazon Fire tablets, which are situated within each pod in an effort to address some of the reasons of homelessness.

City Pods showed off its prototypes to Seattle residents and stated that they want to fine-tune the units before receiving orders. The pods will be constructed in Washington State and will cost roughly $12,000 for a 64 square foot apartment.

In a Geek Wire interview, Shklqim Kelmendi, executive director of Housing Connector, said, “We have to try every new concept we can receive and invest in what works.” According to their website, the Seattle-based nonprofit connects private property owners with individuals who are most in need of housing.

According to her LinkedIn page, Erica Barnett, a Seattle-based political reporter who covers local politics and policy, transportation, and urban planning and development, was critical of the startup on Twitter.

“Private capital is continuously inventing things that already exist, but worse (Tiny House Villages, but put them in warehouses!)” she said in response to the Geek Wire post. She went on to say that sheltering unsheltered persons in warehouses isn’t a novel concept, and that people who aren’t in person have a hard time getting significant help.

According to the Seattle Mayor’s Office, the year 2020 will be a watershed moment in the city’s history. This is a condensed version of the information.