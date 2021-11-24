A stabbed adolescent enters City of Liverpool College.

After being stabbed, a stabbed youngster staggered into The City of Liverpool College.

On Wednesday, November 24, about 4.50 p.m., emergency personnel were dispatched to the college on Roscoe Street in response to reports of a stabbing.

Before stumbling into The City of Liverpool College’s Arts Centre, the boy was allegedly stabbed by a man on Renshaw Street.

Everton’s new stadium is coming along nicely. Bramley-Moore The footage from the docks accurately portrays the transition. With significant injuries, he was transported to the hospital.

So yet, no arrests have been made, and police patrols are still on the area on Roscoe Street, continuing their investigation.

“This is the very early phases of our inquiry, and we’re attempting to identify exactly what transpired,” Chief Inspector Simon Owen said.

“Let us know if you saw or heard anything, or if you reside in the area and believe you may have captured those guilty on CCTV, dashcam, or other devices, and we will take action.”

Anyone with information can contact @MerPolCC on Twitter or Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook, quoting log 0635 of November 24, 2021, or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Visit liverpoolecho.co.uk/news for the most up-to-date information.

Follow us on Twitter: @Liv______________

The Washington NewsdayNews – the official Twitter account of The Washington Newsday – real-time news.

We’re also on Facebook at theliverpoolecho, where you can get the latest news, features, videos, and photos from The Washington Newsday throughout the day.