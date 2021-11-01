A stab victim is in the hospital, and a man has been apprehended following a helicopter search.

After a helicopter search, a stab victim was transported to the hospital and a suspect was apprehended.

After reports of a stabbing, emergency personnel raced to Beech Road in Runcorn at around 5.25 p.m. on Monday, November 1.

Officers arrived to discover a guy had been stabbed in a cottage across the street.

The man was brought to the hospital for treatment of his injuries, which were not thought to be life threatening.

Officers on the site, with assistance from the National Police Air Service, located and detained the alleged attacker.

Officers from the Crime Scene Investigation Unit were also sent to the property, which had a shattered window.

An inquiry has been launched, according to a representative for Cheshire Police.

“Police were called to reports of an attack with a bladed article on Beech Road in Runcorn at 5.25pm on Monday 1st November,” they stated.

“Officers responded to the scene, and a man was discovered and apprehended with the help of the National Police Air Service.”

“An adult guy was brought to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and an investigation has been launched.”

According to one eye witness on the scene, only one police car arrived at first, but several more arrived later.

Another person expressed shock after learning that a man had been stabbed on their street.

“It’s really worrisome when you hear something like this has happened, especially for folks with kids,” they remarked.

“We were informed it was a single incidence, which is comforting, but it’s still terrifying.”