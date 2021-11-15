A spurned ‘lover’ invites a classmate to her hotel room, lights her on fire, and tries to self-immolate.

After his classmate rejected him, a 21-year-old guy in India allegedly set himself on fire and tried suicide.

P. Harshavardhan, the suspect, checked into a hotel on Nov. 12 in Visakhapatnam, a port city in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.

Harshavardhan then contacted the 20-year-old lady he met while studying at a university in Punjab, the country’s northeastern state, and invited her to meet him. According to the Times of India, he told the unwitting girl that he wanted to talk about their “relationship.”

The girl met with Harshavardhan on Saturday night, and he proposed to her.