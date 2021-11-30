A Sports Host Was Fired in 2016 After Racist Remarks Against Native Americans Were Recorded.

After a 2016 recording leaked of the pair insulting Native Americans as being “too drunk” and intoxicated from inhaling aerosols and paint, Tyler Media dismissed Sam Mayes, a sports host at 107.7 The Franchise in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and colleague Cara Rice.

The conversation took place during a commercial break on the radio station. Host Mayes was joined by Rice, a Tyler promotions director who also aired radio broadcasts on the company’s network.

They discussed Native American activists’ efforts to have the Washington NFL team’s name changed. The team had a moniker that was derogatory to Native Americans from 1933 until July 2020.

“What’s the Natives’ justification that they haven’t been pushing to get this thing modified forever?” Mayes began the discussion.

Rice said, “They’ve been too drunk to organize.”

“Hashtag Lysol,” Mayes replied. “Hashtag gold spray paint out of the trash,” Rice added. Both are thought to refer to the technique of breathing aerosols to become inebriated, known as “huffing.” Huffing is both harmful and easy to do. It has the potential to damage brain cells while also causing cardiovascular and pulmonary problems.

“Hashtag, one day we’re all going to lose our jobs,” Mayes continued. “One of these microphones will be left on one day,” Rice replied. Sam Mayes (@AllmericanMayes) and Cara Rice, two local sports media personalities in Oklahoma City, are being racist to Native Americans by labeling us drunks who puff spray paint to get high and that’s why we don’t do anything. This hatred enrages me greatly.

pic.twitter.com/YI04bW48wa

— Brett Chapman (@brettachapman) is a Twitter user. 27 November 2021 After the recording was leaked, Tyler Media fired both Mayes and Rice. Mayes, on the other hand, stated on November 27 that the recording was “obtained illegally.” The recording was made public as a result of “one man’s evil acts against me and my family,” he said. The recording was also “given to local media outlets with the purpose to harm my career,” he added. Rice’s 2016 remark about Native Americans being drunk “made me very uncomfortable,” Mayes added. He said, however, that by answering with a huffing metaphor, he “made light of” her remark.

“I worried for years that speaking out [against racism]might harm my career because of my skin color. This is a condensed version of the information.