A spiked student is given CPR, a terrorism offender is arrested, and an armed gang storms the home of a father.

Good afternoon, here are the most recent lunchtime headlines from The Washington Newsday.

After being’spiked’ in a nightclub, an Edge Hill University student claims her companions had to give her CPR for 20 minutes.

Rhiannon Smith claimed she drank three single vodka Red Bulls at Alpine Club Lodge in Ormskirk on Friday, October 22 when her hearing got muffled and the room spun.

“I consider myself fortunate to be alive,” she remarked. I guess I’m still in denial about the whole thing, and it hasn’t hit me yet that it actually happened.

“I’m so careful with my drinks on a night out, especially with everything going on right now, and I can’t recall ever leaving it or not glancing at it.”

Police have identified a man suspected of terrorism and in possession of ‘extreme’ pornographic photographs.

Mason Yates, of Elstreet Court, Widnes, was detained on Friday, January 8, after officers served a warrant at his home.

“Every year, thousands of reports from the public help police combat the terrorist threat,” a Greater Manchester Police spokesperson stated.

“Trust your instincts and ACT by reporting to police in confidence at gov.uk/ACT if you see or hear something that doesn’t seem right.”

Three masked crooks ambushed and robbed a man in his own house.

Three males armed with bats and knives broke into a property on Beechtrees in Skelmersdale through the back door, according to police.

“We are seeking for information after a man was assaulted during a burglary in Skelmersdale,” a Lancashire police official said.

“On Tuesday (November 2nd), soon before 12:45 p.m., three guys armed with bats and knives entered the back of a residence on Beechtrees.”