A spike in lethal parvovirus in dogs has prompted veterinarians to issue a warning.

Following an increase in cases across the UK, veterinarians have issued a warning about a potentially lethal sickness in dogs.

In the first five months of 2021, sixty clinics reported 89 instances of parvovirus in dogs, up 82% from the 49 cases reported in the same period in 2020.

Veterinary network in the United Kingdom The spike, according to My Family Vets, is due to a combination of a “lockdown puppy boom” and owners failing to keep up with vaccines.

Parvovirus is a potentially lethal disease that affects a dog’s gastrointestinal tract and immune system.

Stephanie Wilkins, 34, said her cocker spaniel dog Cooper almost died after contracting parvovirus just a day after joining the family.

She bought it to give her three children “something nice to focus on” while she dealt with her fatal breast cancer diagnosis.

The family, however, was tricked by falsified vaccination documents from the breeders, who sold Cooper for £1,400 at the age of nine weeks.

Stephanie explained, “We believed it was just the unfamiliar surroundings.” “However, he became very silent and refused to eat, and when he began to have severe diarrhoea, we knew we needed to get him care.

“He was in such bad shape that we were told he wouldn’t live, which was terrifying.

“The vets said if we wanted, they’d do everything they could, and we simply felt we had to give him a chance. He looked dreadful when I went in to see him, as if he just wanted to die, and I didn’t want him to suffer. But every time he got very ill, and it seemed like every hour may be his last, he’d calm down.”

Cooper underwent rigorous treatment at Bath Vet Group and recovered, despite the fact that the condition has an 80% fatality rate in dogs.

Stephanie, a hospital employee, is now supporting veterinarians’ urges for owners to vaccinate their pets and seek care as soon as they notice their puppy is ill.

“I think we missed some warning flags because of all we’ve had going on,” she said.

