A special constable blamed a friend for sending his ex unpleasant text messages.

A special constable was fired after sending a series of “derogatory” communications, including one in which he sent a photo of a cop squatting on George Floyd’s neck.

Mr Floyd was assassinated by Derek Chauvin in a startling incident that prompted worldwide protests against racism and police brutality.

Thomas Whalley was found to have sent the image to his ex-girlfriend, whom he referred to as a “s**g.” Whalley was also found to have used homophobic terms to disparage her new boyfriend and then attempted to place blame on someone else for his behavior.

At a Merseyside Police misconduct hearing earlier this month, the details of the remarks and communications were investigated.

Although there was no doubt that inappropriate content was received from Whalley’s phone, the volunteer cop claimed it was sent by a friend who was in the car with him on June 15, 2020.

In a series of messages and calls traced to Whalley’s phone, the vile comments were made and the picture was circulated over the period of around 40 minutes that night.

He claimed to a disciplinary panel that he was not responsible for them, alleging that they were sent by a passenger in his car that night and a long-time friend, David Bainbridge.

Mr. Bainbridge testified as a witness during the hearing and supported up Whalley’s accusations.

“I sent it to her because she was attempting to get her foot back in the door,” he told the panel of sending the image of Mr Floyd. “She had caused difficulties with both me and Tom over the years, and she mentally devastated him during and after the relationship.”

However, the misconduct panel determined that his testimony was “unreliable, inconsistent, and in sections not trustworthy,” and that he “was unable to offer the panel with any reason as to why he would message [Whalley’s ex-girlfriend] in the manner that was described.”

“Significantly, when [Whalley’s ex-partner] notified Special Constable Whalley at 11:01pm that she had received a number of texts calling her a s**g,” the panel ruled in a judgement posted on the force’s website.

