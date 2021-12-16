A South Dakota man is the latest in a long line of Americans accused of espionage.

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Thursday that a former defense contractor located in South Dakota has been charged with foreign espionage.

According to a news release from the Department of Justice, John Murray Rowe Jr., 63, of Lead, South Dakota, was detained on claims that he “attempted to provide classified national security information to the Russian government.” He was charged with attempting to convey national defense information to assist a foreign government, and he will appear in court for the first time on Friday.

Rowe faces a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted.

Rowe, a native of Massachusetts, is said to have spent four decades working as an engineer for several defense corporations. Rowe maintained numerous security clearances during his career, including “top secret” status, which would have given him access to highly classified information, according to the DOJ.

According to the DOJ, an FBI investigation began when Rowe’s defense employment was terminated due to a series of security violations. This included professing interest in the Russian government and enquiring about the procedure for obtaining a Russian security clearance.

In March 2020, Rowe met with an undercover FBI agent acting as a Russian government official. He allegedly exchanged over 300 emails with the FBI agent, expressing his willingness to collaborate with the Russians and informing the agent that “if I can’t find a position here, I’ll go work for the other team.” According to the DOJ, he also divulged information about US national security and reportedly disclosed “secret” level national defense intelligence on American fighter jets.

Rowe is the latest in a long line of American federal officials who have been detained on espionage allegations, many of whom were convicted, particularly during the Cold War.

In 1994, Aldrich Ames, a former CIA operative, was arrested and charged with spying for the Soviet Union and Russia during a nine-year period. Ames, a 31-year CIA veteran, supplied secret information about American operations to the KGB, the Soviet intelligence organization.

He was found guilty of espionage and was sentenced to life in jail with no chance of release.

Seven years after Ames’ conviction, Robert, an FBI agent, was apprehended. This is a condensed version of the information.