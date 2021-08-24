A soldier who is found guilty of assaulting a black man in a viral video faces a fine or 30 days in prison.

A magistrate judge concluded Monday that a noncommissioned Army soldier who featured in a viral video bullying and shoving a man in South Carolina was guilty of third-degree assault.

In April, a video of an incident involving Fort Jackson Army Sergeant Jonathan Pentland, 42, a white man, and Deandre Williams, 22, a Black man, went viral online, causing uproar. “You’re in the wrong neighborhood,” Pentland yelled as he towered over the considerably smaller Williams. However, race is not said to have come up during Pentland’s trial in Columbia.

Pentland was found guilty of the misdemeanor charge. Pentland was given the alternative of spending 30 days in jail or paying a $1,087 fine by the judge. Before the two-day trial, the soldier was suspended from duty.

“His dignity is hurt,” prosecutor Paul Walton said of Pentland. He’s a drill sergeant, so he’s used to people obeying him.” Pentland’s lawyer, on the other hand, argued that the video didn’t reveal the complete story about the incident.

Pentland said that he was attempting to protect his family from an oddly behaving individual. Deandre Williams, 22, the man he shoved, claimed he was attempting to avoid a conflict.

“As a young man, I shouldn’t feel any pressure if I go for a walk,” Williams remarked after the verdict.

Pentland’s arresting officer testified that the video of the altercation spoke for itself. Pentland, who is around 100 pounds (45 kilograms) heavier than Williams, towered over him while yelling.

Pentland allegedly broke the law three times, according to Walton: when he shoved Williams before the video began and again when Williams took an awkward step toward Pentland’s wife, and when he slapped Williams’ smartphone out of his hand as he held it up to record Pentland.

Williams’ father sobbed on the stand as he spoke about his son’s cancer, which caused his brain to swell two years ago and has left him unable to understand things since then.

According to Pentland’s lawyer, the two-minute video was merely a minor part of a 20-minute confrontation.

According to Pentland's lawyer, the two-minute video was merely a minor part of a 20-minute confrontation.

Instead of conducting a comprehensive investigation, the officer who signed the arrest warrant testified that he never listened to 911.