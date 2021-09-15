A soldier was employed as a gangland gunman and became entangled in the underworld.

After returning home from the Army, a hired gunman who pretended to be a takeaway worker for a doorstep shooting fell into the underground.

Aaron Bretherton was a military soldier when he shot David Barnes four times with a pistol, injuring his victim severely.

The 24-year-“exemplary” old’s career was described in court until he returned from service in Africa and began to display symptoms of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, which is alleged to have led him to use cannabis.

Pizza box shooting plots pulled in some of the region’s most powerful gangsters.

On the night of April 24, 2020, Bretherton knocked on Mr Barnes’ door with pizza boxes and a Glock handgun.

“Mr Barnes understood he was in danger,” said prosecutor Jaime Hamilton, QC.

“As he tried to close the door, Aaron Bretherton opened fire, injuring Mr Barnes with a bullet that went through his leg.”

Mr Barnes was struck by one of the three rounds fired, while another was lodged in the Warrington home’s stairwell.

Bretherton, of Everton, fired another shot as he fled before hopping into a getaway vehicle.

His ultimate target was his victim’s step-son, according to authorities, who believe the shooting was part of a gangland feud.

Mr Barnes’ fractured tibia and fibula required many operations to mend.

“My life has been ruined,” a victim impact statement delivered in court on his behalf claimed. It’ll never be the same after that. The consequences have been terrible and life-altering.”

On May 6 of last year, Bretherton’s home on Netherfield Road South was searched.

A Glock 9mm handgun was discovered in his kitchen extractor hood, as well as a magazine and eight live 9mm rounds on top of a bathroom radiator, by a police search team.

The Glock was similar to the gun used by Bretherton in the earlier incident, but it was not the identical weapon.

Bretherton collected the second Glock from Norris Green, and its components were placed in warm areas of his residence since it had been doused in petrol, according to detectives.

