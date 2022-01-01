A snapshot of a man taken from a flyover has sparked a police response.

Unintentionally, a police response was triggered by an amateur photographer who thought he was shooting the perfect shot of the docks.

Dave Thompson had just completed photographing the Seaforth flyover when three police cars unexpectedly approached him.

Mr Thompson was relieved to learn that a local had reported a worry for his safety to the police, despite his fears that he had broken a law by photographing the docks.

Mr Thompson, 56, told The Washington Newsday that he wanted to express his gratitude to the stranger who dialed 911 and to the officers for their patience when they came.

