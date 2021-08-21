A Snake from the United States was discovered slithering around a Scottish high rise.

An American type of snake was spotted crawling on the veranda of an unit in a Scottish high-rise, prompting animal rescuers to appeal to the public for assistance in locating the reptile’s owner.

The Scottish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) issued a news statement on Friday morning revealing that a corn snake had been discovered crawling through a block of flats at Marischal Court in Aberdeen, Scotland.

“Please keep in mind that this is not a rehoming advertisement. Please contact us only if you have pertinent information, according to the SPCA’s Facebook post. “On August 18, this corn snake was discovered on Marischal Court in Aberdeen.”

The snake is now in the hands of the animal welfare organization’s center in Aberdeenshire, and the agency is seeking anyone with information on the creature to contact them.

“Snakes are infamous escape artists who can squeeze through the slightest of openings in their enclosure, therefore strays are fairly common,” Louise Griese, manager of the Scottish SPCA’s Aberdeenshire Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre, told This website.

“The snake is currently in our care and, happily, has not been injured as a result of their experience! Anyone who recognizes this snake or is concerned about an animal should contact us at 03000 999 999.”

The SPCA also shared a photo of the critter on its Facebook page, showing the orange and yellow snake resting on one of its employees’ arm and hand.

According to the Northampton Reptile Center, the corn snake is a rat snake that is native to southern states in the United States and gets its name from its habit of “catching mice in maize stores.”

Corn sakes are commonly maintained as pets in the United Kingdom, however the majority of them are bred in captivity. They are harmless to people, but employ constriction to feed on small rodents.

Snakes not native to the UK are common in residential areas, and a landlord in the northwest of England was “amazed” in July when he discovered a four-foot snake native to the United States and Mexico curled up behind an electric fire.

The reptile is a desert kingsnake native to Arizona and Texas in the United States. This is a condensed version of the information.