A ‘Snake Burglar’ enters a California salon and steals $8,000 in cash and other items.

A man entered a California shop on his stomach like a snake and stole $8,000 and hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise.

The suspect, dubbed “snake burglar,” was seen crawling through the Rustic Roots salon in Riverside at around 5 a.m. last Friday, according to surveillance video obtained by KNBC.

Lori Hajj, the salon’s owner, said the man came in from a rooftop fire escape and slithered across the room. He stole hundreds of dollars’ worth of merchandise off the shelves, as well as $8,000 in cash from the register and the safe. The slithering suspect was dubbed “snake burglar” by Hajj. Hajj told KNBC, “It simply gave me goosebumps up my spine.”

According to the Associated Press, the man was attempting to evade being noticed by motion sensors, according to a security guard who installed a new alarm system at the salon. During the heist, the thief caused a mess on the floor but managed to avoid the alarm system.

“You don’t believe it’ll happen to you,” Hajj told KNBC. “Especially given how safe the salon is.”

Authorities believe the same person has attempted to steal from a number of other local companies.

A man was also seen crawling on the floor at the La Sierra Veterinary Business in Riverside, although nothing was reported stolen from the clinic. Jessica Bryant, a clinic employee, claimed the man was only there for approximately 10 minutes before setting off the sensors. He then headed to the streets on a skateboard.

The man allegedly tried to loot a pizza business a week before the clinic incident. On the surveillance camera, he was caught. According to the outlet, the store owner believes the suspect has been targeting establishments along Indiana Avenue and Tyler Street in Riverside.

If anyone has any information regarding the culprit, the Riverside Police Department has asked the public to contact them.

Another strange occurrence occurred in Ohio, where a burglar was discovered “sleeping on the job” after stealing into a property in September. He was discovered passed out in their guest room by the homeowner. On his way out, the burglar is said to have eaten the family’s remaining meal, lit a candle in the bathroom, and taken a pair of underpants.