A sleep-deprived maid spikes her baby’s milk with muscle spasm medicine.

A domestic worker in Singapore was sentenced to prison this week after she injected a muscle relaxant into the milk of her employer’s child in order for the youngster to sleep through the night and not disturb the maid’s sleep.

After being prompted to feed the newborn on Dec. 5 last year, the 32-year-old Indonesian maid placed an Anarex tablet into a milk bottle and fed the combination to her employer’s 13-month-old daughter, according to The Straits Times.

According to the Singaporean daily, the domestic worker cannot be named due to a gag order granted to safeguard the baby’s identity.

Anarex, which includes paracetamol and the medication orphenadrine citrate, is commonly used to treat muscular pain, fever, headaches, and body pains, but it might cause sleepiness, according to a report by Today.

The maid had been working in the household for 14 months and had no complaints before to the incident, except that she was tired of caring for the youngster, which she never mentioned to her 33-year-old boss.

If she fed the child the medicine-laced milk, the domestic worker believed she would be able to sleep through the night and not have to get up to care for the baby.

After 20 minutes, the baby had consumed the most of the milk and had fallen asleep.

The employer’s niece, on the other hand, noticed something blue in the bottle and informed her aunt, who interrogated the maid about it.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Grace Teo was cited as saying, “She questioned the accused what the tablet was, but the accused lied and stated she didn’t know because the accused was terrified.”

After her employer tasted the medication and questioned her again, the maid acknowledged to lacing the milk with the muscle relaxant and apologized to her boss, Teo explained.

The mother went to the police station to report the event, and her daughter was brought to the hospital.

According to The Straits Times, the infant was deemed to be in “fair general condition with stable vital signs” the next day and was discharged.

After pleading guilty to a single charge of causing harm to the victim by means of poison or stupefying drug, the maid was sentenced to six months in prison on Tuesday. She might have been sentenced to up to ten years in jail and fined for the offense.

"I recognize that what I did was incorrect. As a result, I beg forgiveness and hope for a shorter punishment " the maid, who appeared in court by video link, said.