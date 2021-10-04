A six-year-old girl was killed by a deadly snake that had taken up residence in her bathroom.

A six-year-old girl died in hospital after being bitten by a poisonous snake that slithered into her bathroom in a heartbreaking event. Tamara Abdul Rahman, according to her family, did not notice the snake until it bit her.

According to Gulf News, the incident occurred last Wednesday in the Saudi Arabian city of Abha.

When the incident occurred, the girl had just returned home from school.

Because they lived in the city, Tamara’s father, who does not want to be identified, said it was unusual to see a snake on their property. He claimed that the snake was hiding in the restroom. Tamara was unaware of the reptile until she was bitten.

The encounter left the family scarred and surprised, as they had not expected to find a snake in the toilet.

Tamara was first taken to Asir Central Hospital, where her health quickly worsened. She was then transferred to the Intensive Care Unit, where she died a short time later.

“She was rushed to the hospital, admitted, and treated, but fate had other plans for her. Despite obtaining medical care, she died after suffering from serious health issues, according to her father, who spoke to Gulf News.

Tamara has recently resumed face-to-face classroom instruction following the COVID shutdowns, according to her father. He went on to remark, “She was glad to return to in-person study at her school, but what can I say, it is Allah’s wish.”

In Saudi Arabia, a desert country, snakes are common, and they are most active in the evenings. Saudi Arabia has around 50 snake species, including cobras, horned vipers, and sea snakes.

A snake trainer was murdered by his cobra on a live feed in Saudi Arabia last month, according to another story. The man, who is of Sudanese descent, has been training the snake for years and has even put on shows in a park in Saudi Arabia’s Asir province. On a Facebook live video, the victim was showing off the snake to his fans when the reptile bit him. He notified his buddies, who took him to the hospital, but he was unable to be rescued.