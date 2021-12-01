A six-pound durian fruit falls on the head of a 54-year-old man, partially blinding him.

After a durian fruit weighing over six pounds landed on his head and knocked him unconscious, a 54-year-old man suffered a major eye damage. The man’s right eye was partially blinded as a result of it.

According to Yahoo News, the incident occurred in Malaysia as the man, whose name has not been revealed, was walking behind his house under a durian tree.

After the fruit struck the right side of his face, he passed out. He didn’t have any head or eye protection on. Despite the fact that he regained consciousness in five minutes, the man observed that his right vision was blurry. His family rushed him to the hospital right away.

“Multiple puncture abrasions over the right cheek and forehead were discovered throughout the examination. He also had a laceration on his right upper lid “according to a study published in the medical journal Cureus on Monday.

The man’s right eye was injured with an open globe. A CT scan indicated a displaced lens as well. He, on the other hand, had no fractures.

Doctors performed emergency surgery to remove a 3-mm thorn from the man’s eye. The wound was also patched up.

To aid his rehabilitation, the man was given medication, including the steroid prednisone. Despite being cautioned that the eye could get irritated in the future, the guy declined additional treatment. Even after six months, his right eye vision is still blurry.

Only four cases of ocular durian injury have been reported so far, according to the medical journal.

The spiky, rigid outer shell of the durian distinguishes it as a tropical fruit. It has a strong odor, yet the flesh is tasty. The fruit is incredibly nutritious and endemic to the Indonesian islands of Borneo and Sumatra.

A similar incident occurred on the Indonesian island of Bali a few years ago. A 65-year-old man named Tubuh I Made Kusman was discovered dead in a durian grove, according to local media. He had a serious head injuries. In the orchard, his relatives discovered a large durian fruit near his body. The individual was not wearing any protective head or eye protection, according to police.