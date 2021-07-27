A six-gill shark washes up on Bainbridge Island, Washington.

After consuming fishing gear, a shark washed up on the shore of Bainbridge Island, Washington.

The shark was discovered with a coastal serf perch rig trapped in its stomach on Monday. The six-gill shark is a type that is popular in Puget Sound during the summer, but it may be found all over the world.

“They’re in the Puget right now because they’re pupping, so this is their nursery habitat, which is why it’s not uncommon to see a six-gill wash up on the shore every now and then. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Lisa Hillier told Q13 Fox News, “We do receive some every few years.”

According to wildlife experts, six-gill sharks should not be a reason for concern because they are known to naturally avoid humans.

This is the third shark to wash up on the beach this year in the region. Hillier has advised anglers to maintain lines fresh to minimize breakage and to release sharks quickly if they become entangled on a hook or line.

A male six-gill shark washed ashore on Bainbridge Island’s Rockaway Beach only last week. According to the Kitsap Sun, the shark was 9 feet long and perished after consuming fishing gear. Hillier was also one of the officials tasked with inspecting the shark’s body.

According to Kelly Andrews, a biologist with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, there appears to have been an increase in six-gill activity over the previous two years, based on the amount of strandings and sightings reported by divers.

“It tends to work in cycles,” he explained, “where they’re prolific at particular periods, then they leave and abundance drops, then they receive recruiting events where the population number in Puget Sound increases.”

Despite how sharks are portrayed in movies and the media, Andrews believes they are an integral element of the ecosystem.

“Sharks are an extremely important part of the ecology. Sixgills, in particular, assist in the recycling of nutrients from animals that have already died. They’re really significant, and they’re not anything to be afraid of; rather, they’re something to be grateful for,” he stated.