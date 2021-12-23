A simple thing that might result in a £2,500 charge for drivers this Christmas.

A simple act might result in a hefty fine or perhaps prison time over the holidays.

According to The Mirror, the usual mistake, which is just one simple act with a car, is in violation of the Highway Code and UK legislation, and might result in a driving ban.

Despite the fact that breaking the law can get you in serious danger, many motorists are ignorant of it.

So, what exactly is the rule, and how can it be circumvented?

A simple act like standing beside your car could result in a costly fine.

Site for car insurance Standing by your car while inebriated, according to Vanarama, can result in three months in prison, up to £2,500 in fines, and a possible driving ban.

In England, drink-driving is defined as “being in control of a motor vehicle,” which includes being in close proximity to your car, van, or truck.

If it can be established that you intended to drive after a couple too many holiday drinks, you could face serious consequences.

Your motivation might be demonstrated by appointments in your calendar or the time of day – for example, if you have to go to work.

Drunk driving during the holidays is a big no-no.

Drink-driving is a serious problem in the United Kingdom, and there is worry that not enough individuals understand what constitutes an unsafe blood alcohol level.

According to a survey conducted by Vanarama, a concerning proportion of people are unaware that their nightly drink may be too much for them.

They explained: “According to the responses, one in every five UK adults – or eight million drivers – has no idea that just two small glasses of wine can raise your blood alcohol concentration (BAC) above the 0.08 percent limit in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland, or 80mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood.

“Worse, over a third of those polled felt that a glass of champagne with the Christmas Day roast would have no influence on their driving ability.

“With a population of 36 million drivers in the UK, it implies just over 10 million drivers could be at risk this year.”

