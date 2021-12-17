A simple technique to save hundreds of dollars on your Christmas grocery shopping.

With Christmas approaching, most individuals will have already completed their shopping, with the exception of the large grocery store.

The expense of festive feasts and nibbles for the days leading up to Christmas may quickly pile up, especially given the current economic climate.

However, there are methods to save money on your Christmas meal.

Which? has compiled a list of ideas and methods to help you save money on your holiday grocery shopping.

Pre-planning meals and making a list of exactly what you need is one of the most cost-effective strategies to save money.

It should make it easier for you to buy only what you need and reduce waste.

If you have the time, you can figure in extra shopping or buying in stages to spread the cost if you plan ahead of time.

Holiday spices like cinnamon sticks and star anise, for example, are usually cheaper in health food stores than in huge supermarkets.

Planning ahead also means you won’t have to rush to a smaller convenience shop at the last minute, which can be more expensive.

If you have the time, making some foods at home can save money compared to buying pre-made convenience food.

Gravy can be produced with the juices from your roasting meat (and giblets if you have them), a teaspoon of flour, and a splash of wine if you have one open. If the juices aren’t thick enough, add a stock cube.

Buying individual cheeses rather than a pre-made cheese board can save you money and prevent you from being stuck with a single cheese that no one loves.

Other popular festive goodies that you can make at home include mince pies, pigs in blankets, and mulled wine, some of which you may prepare ahead of time to save time on the big day, such as making your own Christmas pudding.

According to our monthly price research, switching supermarkets could save you money, depending on where you buy.

Every month, we compare the pricing of a grocery trolley at eight major supermarkets. “The summary has come to an end.”