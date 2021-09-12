A simple blunder by a dopey dealer resulted in a massive cannabis haul for the cops.

These images illustrate how a drug dealer was caught red-handed growing marijuana near a police station.

Despite living just around the corner from Marsh Lane Police Station, John Clague chose to start a crop in his flat.

When it came time to harvest it, however, the father of three’s decision not to close his windows at home came back to haunt him.

The powerful smell of the Class B substance billowing across the neighborhood, according to prosecutors, instantly alerted authorities.

Officers then went to the 47-year-block old’s of apartments in Stanley Road, Bootle, and knocked on his door “essentially following their noses.”

When the judge, Recorder David Knifton, QC, saw how close Clague had built up a cannabis plantation to the police station, he commented, “If it wasn’t so serious, it would almost be the stuff of comedy.”

On the afternoon of Friday, March 27, last year, a number of policemen returned to the station yard in a vehicle, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

“Several of them smelled a very strong scent of cannabis coming from the immediate area,” prosecutor Derek Jones said.

“The police followed their noses and strolled around the area until they identified the source of the odor.”

The officers entered the complex of flats and went to Clague’s address, according to Mr Jones.

“The defendant quickly opened the door to the cops and said he was stripping the plants,” he added.

Officers discovered a growing tent with two plants left over from a larger harvest, as well as lighting and fans, in one room.

The Crown Prosecution Service Mersey-Cheshire produced a photo of the tent, which included the plants, three fans, and an electricity adaptor – despite the fact that, rarely for cases of this nature, the electricity meter in the flat had not been bridged or bypassed, according to the court.

Officers uncovered the remains of ten plants in the kitchen, eight of which Clague was removing in his living room.

“He was captured in the act of preparing – stripping – those plants,” Mr Jones said.

In Clague's lounge, the cannabis is put out on an old newspaper in two images.