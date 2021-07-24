A simple automobile malfunction might ruin your summer vacation.

To avoid ruining their summer vacations, Highways England is advising drivers to double-check one particular aspect of their vehicles.

Due to the Covid restrictions hampering travel abroad, British roads are expected to be busier this year, with more vacationers opting for staycations.

Also, before going on any long travels this summer, motorists should check their tyre pressure.

According to Highways England, tyre problems account for a fifth of all motorway breakdowns, and only 17% of drivers check their tires before a long travel.

People should undertake this simple inspection, according to a traffic inspector who patrols major highway routes.

“Checking your tyre pressure before you embark on your day trip or staycation this summer only takes a few minutes, and it might save you time and money in the long run,” Siobhan Wares said. Check your vehicle before you leave to ensure that you and your family arrive at your destination safely.”

Before embarking on a lengthy journey, check your tyre pressure and the condition of your tyres, especially the spare, according to Highways England.

Look for cuts or wear in particular, and ensure that the tyres have a minimum tread depth of 1.6mm, which is the legal requirement.

Motorists with unlawful tyres who are stopped by the police face a £2,500 fine and three penalty points per tyre.

Most fuel and service station forecourts contain an air machine for monitoring and inflating your tyre pressure, which drivers can use to check their tyre pressure.

According to research, nearly a third of drivers are unsure about checking tyre pressure, and the National Tyre Distribution Association’s Chief Executive has recommended anyone who is unsure to seek advice from a professional.

“It is more important than ever for motorists to check their tyres on a regular basis and, if in question about their roadworthiness, get them tested by a professional tyre technician,” said Stefan Hay.

Driving with correctly inflated tyres decreases braking distance, makes steering easier, and is healthier for the environment, thus this move has been well received by the automotive industry.

Clare Egan is the director of. “The summary has come to an end.”