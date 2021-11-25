‘A Simple Act of Kindness,’ says a woman who offers free end-of-life photo sessions for dying pets.

Julia Earhart, a part-time photographer, has captivated hearts with her selfless business decision.

She had an idea of how she could help other pet owners who had to say goodbye to a loved one after a friend requested her to shoot pictures of her and her dog, who had recently been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Due to the difficulty pet owners have in losing a friend and exorbitant medical bills, Earhart decided to give these end-of-life photo sessions for free.

According to the Detroit News, Earhart has always been an animal lover and currently has two dogs, a 2-year-old golden retriever and a 1-year-old puppy.

“It’s sort of great to mix my passion for animals, dogs, and photography all into one,” she told Fox 2 News.

“Hey Julia, can you snap images of me and Cudi while he is still in good spirits,” she requested when discussing her friend’s request.

This is because she doesn’t anticipate spending a lot of time with him, so I said yes.” Earhart added that when the buddy received the images, the dog owner “started bawling immediately away.”

“It made me understand how crucial your link with your animal, who is sometimes your best friend, may be after that session.”

“Photos aren’t something that many pet owners consider, but I know how much I love my dogs and how much it would mean to me.”

After her own dog’s cancer scare, Earhart explained why she believes giving the service away for free is the right thing to do.

“I understand that therapies and medicine for helping dogs with the end of life if they are ill can be pricey,” she remarked.

“So I figured, why don’t I give it away for free to let people keep these memories forever?”

“I’d rather they spend the money on their dogs’ favorite toy, favorite food, and indulge them while they can.”

“I know it’ll be emotionally taxing, but knowing that at the end of the day, it’ll make a pet owner happy makes me more than excited, so I’ll take it.” This is a condensed version of the information.