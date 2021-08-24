a significant shift Shoppers at Tesco will notice the difference the next time they come.

Tesco customers may notice a significant difference after the supermarket implements its new program.

In larger stores, shoppers can now return any soft plastic packaging for recycling, according to the supermarket behemoth.

Tesco tested the new recycling scheme in 171 stores earlier this year, and due to a “overwhelming” response, the rollout has been accelerated.

After a critic slams ‘Ryanair-style management,’ the restaurant owner responds.

Customers stated it helped them recycle more than they would have done otherwise in the trial stores, with 85 percent saying it helped them recycle more than they would have done otherwise. Customers also value the convenience of being able to do their shopping and recycle at the same time.

Rather of throwing away previously unrecycled soft plastic, such as the clear film used to wrap meat and fish, crisp packets, fruit and veg bags, and candy wrappers, shoppers can use in-store collection terminals to return it.

“We’re tackling the impact of plastics by removing and decreasing it as much as possible, helping consumers shift to reusable alternatives, and ensuring they can recycle anything that’s left,” said Sarah Bradbury, Tesco’s director of quality.

“I’m ecstatic that we’re expanding collection stations around the country so that even more people can help us avoid plastic from ending up in landfills.”

The old soft plastic is collected by Tesco and delivered to a recycling facility where it is washed, sorted, and as much of the material as possible is repurposed into new products and packaging.

Tesco distributes the material gathered to recyclers, packaging manufacturers, and suppliers. Tesco will avoid dumping the gathered materials in landfills.

The shop plans to collect more than 1,000 tonnes per year and will recycle as much of it as possible into Tesco-branded items and packaging.