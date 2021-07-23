A significant manufacturer warns that the country is facing the worst food shortages in 75 years.

One of the country’s top food producers has warned that the UK is facing its worst food shortages in 75 years.

The sector is at a “crisis point,” according to Ranjit Singh Boparan of the 2 Sisters Food Group, and the pingdemic is “masking” other difficulties like as Brexit-related shortages and Covid issues.

Willand, Devon, the West Midlands, Wales, Scotland, Scunthorpe, Derbyshire, and Sunderland are all home to 2 Sisters factories.

Mr Boparan, dubbed the “Chicken King” due to 2 Sisters’ extensive engagement in the chicken trade, told the government that failing to intervene would result in the “most acute food shortages this country has seen in over 75 years,” according to WalesOnline.

The government has put in place emergency methods to protect food supply in the event of a pingdemic, allowing thousands of workers to avoid having to self-isolate if they are identified as a coronavirus case’s contact.

“No one could possible have imagined that this deadly combination would come together at this time,” Mr Boparan said.

“It started with the pandemic – and then with the pingdemic in the last week or so – but the operational environment has worsened so dramatically since May this year that I can see no other outcome but significant food shortages in the UK.

“Chicken and turkey supplies are in jeopardy. Our retail partners and the rest of the supply chain have worked together more closely than ever before to assure food supply, and everyone deserves credit for that. But we’ve reached a breaking point.”

Inclusion in the Rich List

Mr Boparan, who was named to the Sunday Times Rich List in 2020 alongside his wife Baljinder with a worth of £593 million, said labor shortages were a problem, with 15 percent of the company’s 16,000-strong workforce experiencing shortages as a result of Brexit lowering available workers in the sector.

Last year’s shortages will pale in comparison to what could occur this year.

“Just because of the serious labor issue, we are currently walking a tightrope every week,” he remarked.

“We’re just scraping by, but if no help comes from the government – and soon – stores will be bare, food waste will skyrocket because it can’t be processed or distributed, and the shortages will worsen.”

