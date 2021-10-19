A signed David Beckham England shirt is being auctioned off to benefit a dog charity.

Thanks to a new auction to assist stray dogs, UK football fans could buy an autographed David Beckham England shirt as well as other memorabilia worn by some of the game’s greatest sporting legends.

The Wild at Heart Foundation is an animal welfare organization dedicated to assisting the world’s 600 million stray dogs through rescue, rehoming, sterilisation, and international education.

A signed and framed David Beckham England shirt and Gareth Southgate’s fortunate Euros tie are among the remarkable items up for grabs in the charity’s online sports auction to raise funds for its global rescue and rehoming operations.

The jersey, which was donated by PAAW House, a pet-centric social hub and entrepreneur, is presently on sale for only £250.

Sports fans and those looking for perfect Christmas gifts for football fans must act quickly, as the auction will close in just six days, on Sunday, October 24.

The auction, which featured 19 unique artifacts, was organized with the help of England and Arsenal footballer and FIFA commentator Lee Dixon, who also serves as an ambassador for the Wild at Heart Foundation.

“It would be fantastic to see people really dig deep to not only buy themselves a once in a lifetime gift, but to also support such a great cause and raise vital funds for a charity important to my heart,” he told TeamDogs.

A autographed Lee Dixon football shirt and a DVD copy of the ’89 documentary, as well as a bottle of Arsenal manager George Graham’s limited edition Scotch whiskey, designed to commemorate the team’s notorious last-minute Anfield victory, are among the auction prizes.

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno’s signed shirt, gloves, and football boots are among the other unique items.

Fans of boxing and tennis will not be disappointed, as an original Tyson Fury boxing glove and a Nike poster signed by recent US Open winner Emma Raducanu are among the items up for auction.

“This is such an exciting auction, and we have had so much fun gathering the prizes from some wonderfully kind dog-loving sport stars,” Jessica Honey, marketing and projects coordinator at Wild at Heart Foundation, told TeamDogs.

“The auction will go a long way to help stray and. “Summary concludes.”