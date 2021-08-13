A sickening scene occurs as a drunken jerk slams his daughter’s pet to the ground.

A horrifying video was taken of a teenager slamming his daughter’s pet to the ground in a drunken frenzy.

Leon Robinson went to his ex-house girlfriend’s mother’s and beat up the puppy he had purchased her for Christmas.

In the footage, he is seen taking up the four-month-old dog, raising it above his head, and forcefully throwing it to the ground.

Yob advertised sick puppies for sale on Facebook and kept dogs in a storeroom behind the stairs.

“I’m going to boot the dog,” he told a woman before carrying out the cruel act.

The dog, named Kyro, was transported to an animal hospital in Greater Manchester crying in pain.

Fortunately, the dog was not gravely harmed, but when its leg was lifted, it showed signs of agony.

Robinson was charged with causing needless suffering to an animal on February 5, 2021, at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court.

Prosecutor Peter Mitchell said he had broken up with his partner after buying the puppy for their daughter for Christmas.

When Robinson went to the house in February of this year, he broke a no-molestation order and was sentenced to 22 weeks in prison for having an offensive weapon in his possession.

Mr Mitchell added that the RSPCA filed a separate charge because they believed it was “in the public interest” to keep the conviction going because “animals should be protected from this defendant in the future.”

The puppy would have been terrified, distressed, and in pain as a result of the incident, according to a veterinarian.

Robinson has “little recollection of the incident,” according to his lawyer, Christopher Bivon, but is “obviously mortified by what he has done.”

Robinson had been “drinking heavily” and “using a lot of cannabis,” he added, but had been “trying to stay clean” since his release from prison.

Robinson, of Bell Lane, Sutton Manor, St Helens, acknowledged inflicting a protected animal unnecessary distress.

He was sentenced to a 12-month community order, as well as £200 in costs and a £95 victim surcharge.

He was also sentenced to 80 hours of unpaid community service and a ten-year ban on keeping animals.

We’re also on Facebook at theliverpoolecho, where you’ll get the latest news, features, and more. “The summary has come to an end.”