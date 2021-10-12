A sick child’s parent is suing the Wisconsin school district for not enforcing COVID restrictions.

After her child was exposed to a classmate who was displaying symptoms of the virus and became ill, a Wisconsin mother is suing his son’s school district and school board for failing to implement COVID-19 restrictions.

Attorney Frederick Melms filed the case on behalf of Shannon Jensen, pupils in the Waukesha School District, and their families on October 5 in the United States Eastern District of Wisconsin.

The complaint, which was partially funded by the Minocqua Brewing Company Super PAC, seeks class-action status and an injunction requiring the school system to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) pandemic recommendations.

The Waukesha School Board, according to the lawsuit, eliminated the district’s mask requirement and other mitigation methods such as temperature checks and plexiglass partitions on May 12, which had been in place for the most of the 2020-2021 school year.

Despite the fact that many of their classmates did not, Jensen determined that her oldest son, a student at Rose Glen Elementary School, and his two younger brothers would continue to wear masks to school.

On the 16th and 17th of September, one of Jensen’s eldest classmates arrived at school with COVID-19 symptoms and was sent home. Her son sat next to the ill classmate both days, and the classmate did not appear to be wearing a mask on either day.

Jensen’s oldest son began to show symptoms of the virus two days later and tested positive for COVID-19. Jensen and her three children were then compelled to stay at home in quarantine. The other two youngsters would later test positive for the infection. As a result of the diagnosis, all three children missed school and extracurricular activities.

Jensen claimed that the school administration took too long to notify her that a child in her son’s class had tested positive for the virus, and as a result, her son socialized with others after his own exposure. According to the lawsuit, she also heard from another parent with a child in the class that a total of four children had tested positive for COVID-19.

Jensen claimed in a statement in the that there were no thresholds for when the class would be isolated and that the district did no contract tracking. This is a condensed version of the information.