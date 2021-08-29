A short drive from Liverpool is a hidden gem woods with “beautiful crashing waterfalls.”

A secret gem with “beautiful crashing waterfalls” has been described as a woodland less than an hour from Liverpool.

Fairy Glen on Parbold Hill in Appley Bridge can be just the place for you if you’re seeking for some peace and quiet close to home.

Visitors flock to this hidden gem in West Lancashire because of its waterfalls, woods, and cliff faces.

40 minutes from Liverpool, a sunflower meadow with farm animals and a café.

Many visitors have flocked to Tripadvisor after their visit to compliment the beautiful spot, which has a rating of 4.5/5, according to LancsLive.

Many users have praised Fairy Glen’s landscape and hailed it as “wonderful.”

“It’s a cleverly disguised retreat next to a speeding main road,” one reviewer noted. If you’re bold enough to cross that road, you could get lucky and come across some fairyfolk.

“Follow the roads deep into the valley, through witches’ hovels and placid streams, until you arrive at Fairy Glen’s spectacular thundering falls.

“Perfect for taking your dog for a stroll or simply letting your kids explore nature.

“In the spring, there is wild garlic, and in the autumn, there are piles of crunchy leaves. At the bottom of Fairy Glen, you never know what you’ll find.”

“Superb strip of woods, lovely with the dappled sun shining through the trees, otherwise always plenty of birds to spot,” according to another review headlined “Fairy Glen, a hidden gem.”

Another made their first visit to Fairy Glen last month and characterized their trip as “amazing.”

“We liked this wonderful walk,” they wrote. It was unique and felt like you had truly gotten away from it all.

“If you want to explore properly, wear sensible shoes/trainers.”

Visitors are requested to park responsibly and in approved spaces, as well as to be considerate of locals.