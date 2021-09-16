A shopper in Oklahoma discovers human feces in the freezer of a grocery store; the suspect is apprehended.

A man was detained in Oklahoma for reportedly defecating in a grocery store freezer, and a consumer reaching for a bag of frozen goods got feces all over her hand.

On the night of Sept. 12, a surveillance camera at the Moore supermarket caught the suspect male defecating inside the freezer.

Shirley Wright-Johnson, who was shopping with her two children, reached into the freezer for a bag of pizza and came face to face with human feces, according to KFOR.

She told the publication, “I grabbed the bag, I felt something smushy on the bag, then I flipped it over and there it was.” “I was angry, I was disgusted, and I felt violated.”

The woman claimed she reached for a bag of frozen food and placed it on top of the feces to cover it up. The presence of human feces was confirmed by Moore police.

Wright-Johnson reported the event to the store’s workers and cleaned her hands clean.

She tried bleach and disinfectant, but it didn’t help much with the odor on her hands, so she went home.

“(Her children) were still saying, ‘Mom, I can smell it, I can smell it,’ all the way home. “I’m like, ‘I smell it, too, baby,'” she continued.

Other areas of the store were also affected, according to Lt. Kyle Johnson of the Moore police department. According to the publication, “the individual was then noticed, went to the cooler section, and proceeded to defecate inside one of the coolers before exiting the shop.”

According to the New York Post, after reviewing store CCTV footage, authorities discovered that the man was also allegedly photographing a woman inside the business.

“It’s a touch unsettling. It’s a little out there. According to KFOR, Johnson stated, “We don’t see this much.”

Wright-Johnson stated that she is still trying to make sense of what happened. “I was practically in tears because I was so disgusted,” she claimed.

According to authorities, the man shown in the video was caught on Wednesday. On unrelated charges, the suspect was taken into the Cleveland County Detention Center. The man has not been identified, and police have not stated what charges he will face.

Tampering with consumer food is a federal felony that carries a maximum jail penalty of ten years.

A man was sentenced to 30 days in prison last year after a video of him licking an ice cream tub went viral. Brief News from Washington Newsday.