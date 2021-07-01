A shopper argues that we’ve all been using self-checkout machines incorrectly all along.

According to the Mirror, TikTok user @Wicked boss babe went popular after releasing a video claiming to be able to save you a lot of time at the checkout. However, other people are warning against it.

Most people who use the machines only need to touch and go with their cards or phones to be on their way, but for others, it’s the ideal opportunity to get rid of some stray coin.

The video, with the caption “Was today years old when I learnt this,” shows someone feeding pennies into the machine one by one via the tight slot, with the comment “How I’ve been doing it.”

However, it continues, “How you should do it,” and the coin flap is lifted to show a much larger hole buried behind it, allowing the client to throw in entire handfuls of coins at once.

“You can add change until the green arrow goes off,” it says. Then sit back and wait for it to add up.”

The video, which appears to have been shot at Walmart in the United States, has received over five million views, prompting UK viewers to wonder if it may be used in other stores.

Since then, a Tesco employee has taped a response to the video, walking over to the self-checkout machines and successfully taking off the coin slot cover as shown in the original video.

Some individuals were taken aback by the revelation beneath the video, with one person writing: “Could have saved me a lot of time with my £3 worth of 2ps.”

“Nahhh, we’ve been struggling for no reason,” a second added.

Others, on the other hand, said it wasn’t a good idea to try the shortcut, saying, “DON’T DO THIS the cover was put on there to keep the coins from jamming.” When it miscounts your money, it will be people like you who will complain.”

Another viewer simply stated what everyone was thinking, adding, “I can’t remember the last time I paid for something with a penny.”

