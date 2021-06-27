A shoplifter has been barred from entering Runcorn for the next two years.

A convicted burglar has been barred from entering Runcorn for two years after making locals feel “unsafe in their own homes.”

As soon as Lewis Dutton, 28, gets freed from prison, the prohibition will take effect.

Dutton was sentenced to 50 weeks in prison in November 2020 after admitting to stealing, theft, and burglary.

The 28-year-old is scheduled to be freed from prison, and a criminal behaviour order (CBO) will restrict him from returning to Runcorn for the next two years.

Dutton, formerly of Clapgate Crescent in Widnes, is forbidden from visiting Runcorn until June 21, 2023, barring for pre-arranged medical and legal appointments, or to and from approved family residences, according to the order.

He must always be in the company of a designated person when in Runcorn. Dutton risks up to five years in prison if he violates any of these terms.

“CBOs are one of a variety of options available to us to assist halt repeated offending by people who blight communities,” said Police Constable Andy Maskell of the Runcorn Problem Solving Team.

“In the case of Dutton, he had been causing worry, harassment, and anguish to Runcorn locals for several years prior to his recent prison sentence.

“Many of his victims have felt insecure in their own homes as a result of his criminal behavior.

“No one should be subjected to such behavior or feel frightened or intimidated by other people’s acts, and we will use all of the tools at our disposal to protect residents and businesses and make Runcorn a safer place to live, work, and visit.”

Anyone who sees Dutton breaking any of the above rules is encouraged to contact Cheshire Constabulary on 101.