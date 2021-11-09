A shop owner was fined £1450 for selling ‘unfit for human consumption’ imitation Glen’s Vodka.

A Merseyside company was discovered selling vodka that was unsafe for human consumption.

When Sefton Council launched an investigation into the Southport-based shop Smakus in 2019, it was suspected that it was selling counterfeit vodka.

The vodka was being bottled as Glen’s Vodka, prompting the council to consult with the company on how to spot fake bottles, which had been discovered for sale in many locations.

District Judge Boswell found defendant Mr Wojtek Lazarz guilty of two offences and the corporation, Smakus Foods Limited, guilty of one charge at Sefton Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Mr Lazarz was fined £1,450, Smakus Foods Limited was fined £1,050, and Sefton Council was awarded £1,000 in costs.

When questioned about the counterfeit booze, Mr Lazarz was unhelpful, prompting the council to take legal action.

The counterfeit vodka was deemed “unfit for human consumption” by Sefton Council.

“Selling fake alcohol that might have a catastrophic effect on people’s health is an incredibly serious matter, and the Food Standards Agency has made it a national priority of their work,” said Cllr Paulette Lappin, Sefton Council’s Cabinet Member for Regulatory, Compliance and Corporate Services.

“As a result, I am overjoyed that the Council’s Environmental Health and Legal Services teams were able to complete this investigation and prosecution as part of their work to protect local residents and prevent this harmful activity.”

Anyone who suspects the sale of harmful or counterfeit alcohol should notify the Council’s Environmental Health Unit at [email protected] or phone the Contact Centre at 0845 140 0345.