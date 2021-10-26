A shooting has been reported at the Idaho Mall, and police have confirmed that multiple people have been injured.

Several individuals have been injured, and one person has been arrested, according to the Boise Police Department in Idaho. Officers are responding to an active shooting incident at the Boise Town Square Mall.

Around 2:15 p.m. local time, police tweeted that they were responding to a “report of shots fired at the mall on N. Milwaukee,” and that people should avoid the area. The agency provided an update about 15 minutes later, reporting that officers were continuing to secure the scene and that one suspect had been apprehended.

Officers are still working their way through the mall, clearing each store. It is anticipated that it will take some time. At this time, we have no additional information indicating additional dangers.

“Officers are still working their way through the mall, clearing each store. It is anticipated that it will take some time. At this time, we have no additional information indicating additional threats “Added the police department.

Multiple injuries have been reported, however police have not confirmed whether anyone has died. Paramedics have taken at least one person out the building and placed them on a hospital gurney, according to the Idaho Statesman.

Between Franklin and Emerald, Milwaukee is CLOSED northbound and southbound. There is a lot of police activity in the area. Please stay away from the area.

— Ada County Highway District (@ACHD) is a public highway district in Ada County, Idaho. 25th of October, 2021 350 N. Milwaukee St. is the address of the Boise Towne Square mall. Milwaukee is closed northbound and southbound between Franklin and Emerald due to police activity, according to the Ada County Highway District.

