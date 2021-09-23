A shooting has been reported at a Kroger store in Collierville, Tennessee.

At the store at 240 New Byahlia Road, the Memphis Police Department and Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies are aiding the Collierville Police Department.

Multiple injuries have been reported, though authorities have not confirmed that anyone was wounded. First responders, according to local media, transported patients to nearby hospitals.

Local schools were placed on lockdown, however students have already been notified that lessons can resume as usual.

Several ambulances can be seen departing the Kroger parking lot.

According to WREG, numerous persons may have been hurt. However, there are no official reports on the number of people killed or injured.

‘I just bolted out the door,’ says a Kroger employee in Collierville.

According to the Commercial Appeal, Glenda McDonald, a Kroger employee in Collierville, was able to flee the facility during the shooting on Thursday.

She claimed she had stepped out of the store’s back office and was on her way to the floral counter, where she works, when she heard a gunshot.

McDonald stated, “I just fled out the door.” “I forgot my pocketbook, keys, and everything else.”

According to the Appeal, McDonald stated that she did not sustain any injuries and that she was unaware how many others were shot or hurt.